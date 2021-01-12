Juma Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:JUMT) Short Interest Update

Juma Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:JUMT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 92.6% from the December 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

JUMT remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Tuesday. Juma Technology has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01.

About Juma Technology

Juma Technology Corp., through its subsidiary, Nectar Services Corp., provides a suite of software services for the management, monitoring, and call routing of an entity's voice and data systems. The company offers Converged Management Platform, an intelligent distributed platform that converges the monitoring of voice and data equipment, and the remote management of the various layers of a client's network and systems infrastructure to provide a view of the health and status of an entire network.

