Juniper Industrial (NYSE:JIH) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.20

Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JIH) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.20 and last traded at $12.18, with a volume of 1119564 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.56.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Industrial during the third quarter valued at $3,701,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Industrial in the third quarter worth about $4,344,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Industrial in the third quarter worth about $131,000. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Industrial in the third quarter worth about $1,293,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Industrial in the third quarter worth about $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial sector. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Chatham, New Jersey.

