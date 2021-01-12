Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW) Shares Down 13.7%

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) shares were down 13.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.25 and last traded at $5.65. Approximately 1,189,386 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,360,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.93.

Jupiter Wellness Company Profile (NASDAQ:JUPW)

Jupiter Wellness, Inc operates as a hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) consumer product development company. It develops various therapeutic and medical use for CBD in the treatment of various ailment and diseases, such as cancer, arthritis, anxiety, insomnia, psoriasis, chronic pain, and others. The company markets CBD-infused sun care lotion formulas containing various sun protection factors under the CaniSun brand.

