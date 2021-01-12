JUST Hits Market Capitalization of $53.83 Million (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. JUST has a market capitalization of $53.83 million and approximately $127.19 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUST token can now be bought for $0.0238 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, JUST has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002836 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00023758 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00110501 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.24 or 0.00258862 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00064337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00061206 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 59.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000624 BTC.

About JUST

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . The official website for JUST is just.network/#

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

