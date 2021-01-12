JUST Trading Up 1.8% Over Last Week (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 12th. One JUST token can now be purchased for $0.0237 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, JUST has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. JUST has a total market capitalization of $53.48 million and $197.76 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00025219 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.65 or 0.00113261 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00270062 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00063466 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00063652 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000644 BTC.

About JUST

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official website is just.network/#

Buying and Selling JUST

JUST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

