JustBet Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 12th. One JustBet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, JustBet has traded 48.9% higher against the dollar. JustBet has a total market capitalization of $206,736.78 and $20,176.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00025850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00114505 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.84 or 0.00271412 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00063953 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00064046 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000650 BTC.

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,289,581,928 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,692,175 tokens. JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet

Buying and Selling JustBet

JustBet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

