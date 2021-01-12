Juva Life (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) were up 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.09 and last traded at $1.06. Approximately 142,751 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 153,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

Juva Life Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JUVAF)

Juva Life Inc engages in the cultivation, research, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of pharmacy-grade medical and recreational cannabis products in California. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

