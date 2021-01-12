Juventus Fan Token (JUV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.78 Million

Juventus Fan Token (CURRENCY:JUV) traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 12th. Juventus Fan Token has a market cap of $12.78 million and $2.16 million worth of Juventus Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Juventus Fan Token has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Juventus Fan Token token can now be bought for about $9.71 or 0.00027742 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00023877 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.97 or 0.00111344 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00064927 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00255750 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 62.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00061071 BTC.

About Juventus Fan Token

Juventus Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,315,932 tokens. The official website for Juventus Fan Token is www.socios.com/juventus . Juventus Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios

Buying and Selling Juventus Fan Token

Juventus Fan Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juventus Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juventus Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Juventus Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

