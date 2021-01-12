K2 Gold Co. (KTO.V) (CVE:KTO) Shares Down 3.2%

K2 Gold Co. (KTO.V) (CVE:KTO) fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.60. 124,789 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 118,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.79.

K2 Gold Co. Company Profile

K2 Gold Corporation, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold exploration projects in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in Mojave Gold project that covers an area of approximately 5,830 hectares located in southern California; and GDR property covering a total of 3,073 hectares situated in the Yukon Territory.

