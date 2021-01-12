K3 Capital Group PLC (K3C.L) (LON:K3C) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of K3 Capital Group PLC (K3C.L) (LON:K3C) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 309 ($4.04) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.39% from the stock’s previous close.

LON K3C traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 261 ($3.41). 96,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,439. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 227.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 172.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £178.91 million and a P/E ratio of 21.39. K3 Capital Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 116.08 ($1.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 295.90 ($3.87).

About K3 Capital Group PLC (K3C.L)

K3 Capital Group PLC acts as a business sales specialist in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides business sale services that identify and match the sellers of SME businesses to trade, individual, and institutional buyers under the KBS Corporate brand; delivers deals to mid-market private equity and trade buyers under the KBS Corporate Finance brand; and offers business transfer services under the Knightsbridge brand.

