K3 Capital Group PLC (K3C.L) (LON:K3C) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of K3 Capital Group PLC (K3C.L) (LON:K3C) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 309 ($4.04) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.39% from the stock’s previous close.
LON K3C traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 261 ($3.41). 96,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,439. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 227.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 172.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £178.91 million and a P/E ratio of 21.39. K3 Capital Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 116.08 ($1.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 295.90 ($3.87).
About K3 Capital Group PLC (K3C.L)
