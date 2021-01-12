Kcash Market Capitalization Achieves $7.68 Million (KCASH)

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Kcash token can currently be bought for $0.0172 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kcash has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Kcash has a total market capitalization of $7.68 million and $1.39 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Kcash Profile
Kcash is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com.
Buying and Selling Kcash
