Keep Network Hits Market Cap of $97.35 Million (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. In the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. Keep Network has a market cap of $97.35 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000612 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00023902 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00111177 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00256929 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00064244 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00060878 BTC.

Keep Network Token Profile

Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 456,949,535 tokens. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network

Keep Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

