Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Market Cap Achieves $60.91 Million

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded up 37% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Keep3rV1 token can currently be purchased for about $304.57 or 0.00870207 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. Keep3rV1 has a market cap of $60.91 million and approximately $13.96 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00023877 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.97 or 0.00111344 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00064927 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00255750 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 62.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00061071 BTC.

About Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 tokens. The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

