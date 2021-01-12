KeeperDAO (ROOK) Price Reaches $183.92 on Top Exchanges

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. During the last week, KeeperDAO has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. KeeperDAO has a total market cap of $6.70 million and approximately $4.76 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeeperDAO token can now be bought for about $183.92 or 0.00544072 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KeeperDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00024302 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00112664 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00265558 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00064703 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00062188 BTC.

KeeperDAO Token Profile

KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,430 tokens. The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com

KeeperDAO Token Trading

KeeperDAO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeeperDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KeeperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KeeperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeeperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.