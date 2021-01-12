Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,627 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $4,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in K. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 100.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Kellogg in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Kellogg by 274.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $59.37 on Tuesday. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $52.66 and a twelve month high of $72.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.19 and its 200 day moving average is $65.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.59.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

K has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.64.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $5,276,645.56. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $5,078,373.96. Insiders sold a total of 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $31,438,400 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

