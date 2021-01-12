Kellogg Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:K)

Kellogg (NYSE:K) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 10,880 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,442% compared to the typical volume of 428 put options.
Kellogg stock opened at $59.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.54. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $52.66 and a 52 week high of $72.88.
Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total transaction of $4,971,646.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $5,078,373.96. Insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $31,438,400 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of K. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kellogg by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 274.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.
K has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.21.
Kellogg Company Profile
Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.
