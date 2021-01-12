Kellogg Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:K)

Kellogg (NYSE:K) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 10,880 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,442% compared to the typical volume of 428 put options.

Kellogg stock opened at $59.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.54. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $52.66 and a 52 week high of $72.88.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total transaction of $4,971,646.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $5,078,373.96. Insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $31,438,400 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of K. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kellogg by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 274.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

K has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.21.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.