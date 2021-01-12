Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Brokerages predict that Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) will report $1.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kemper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.28 billion. Kemper posted sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kemper will report full-year sales of $5.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.98 billion to $5.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.45. Kemper had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Kemper’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KMPR shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Kemper from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kemper from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMPR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 25.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,204,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,508,000 after acquiring an additional 244,098 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the third quarter worth approximately $10,239,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 352.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 108,978 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 267.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,836,000 after purchasing an additional 85,338 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 15.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 482,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,021,000 after purchasing an additional 65,095 shares during the period. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMPR opened at $78.48 on Tuesday. Kemper has a one year low of $53.81 and a one year high of $85.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

