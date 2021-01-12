Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Brokerages predict that Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) will report $1.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kemper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.28 billion. Kemper posted sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 8th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kemper will report full-year sales of $5.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.98 billion to $5.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kemper.
Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.45. Kemper had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Kemper’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMPR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 25.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,204,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,508,000 after acquiring an additional 244,098 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the third quarter worth approximately $10,239,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 352.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 108,978 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 267.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,836,000 after purchasing an additional 85,338 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 15.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 482,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,021,000 after purchasing an additional 65,095 shares during the period. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
KMPR opened at $78.48 on Tuesday. Kemper has a one year low of $53.81 and a one year high of $85.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.86.
Kemper Company Profile
Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.
