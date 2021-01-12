Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) a €54.00 Price Target

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) has been assigned a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 49.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FPE. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.50 ($47.65) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €42.77 ($50.32).

Shares of FPE opened at €36.05 ($42.41) on Tuesday. Fuchs Petrolub SE has a twelve month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a twelve month high of €44.80 ($52.71). The company has a 50 day moving average of €37.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of €33.06.

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Analyst Recommendations for Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE)

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.