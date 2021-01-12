Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) a €54.00 Price Target

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) has been assigned a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 49.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FPE. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.50 ($47.65) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €42.77 ($50.32).

Get Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) alerts:

Shares of FPE opened at €36.05 ($42.41) on Tuesday. Fuchs Petrolub SE has a twelve month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a twelve month high of €44.80 ($52.71). The company has a 50 day moving average of €37.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of €33.06.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.