Kevin Hostetler Acquires 44 Shares of Rotork plc (ROR.L) (LON:ROR) Stock

Rotork plc (ROR.L) (LON:ROR) insider Kevin Hostetler purchased 44 shares of Rotork plc (ROR.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 344 ($4.49) per share, for a total transaction of £151.36 ($197.75).

Shares of LON ROR traded down GBX 3.60 ($0.05) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 338 ($4.42). 571,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,636. The company has a market cap of £2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 313.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 300.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Rotork plc has a one year low of GBX 177.05 ($2.31) and a one year high of GBX 352.20 ($4.60).

Get Rotork plc (ROR.L) alerts:

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on shares of Rotork plc (ROR.L) in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 266.79 ($3.49).

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork plc (ROR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork plc (ROR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.