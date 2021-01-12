Kibo Energy PLC (KIBO.L) (LON:KIBO) Shares Gap Up to $0.23

Kibo Energy PLC (KIBO.L) (LON:KIBO) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.23, but opened at $0.24. Kibo Energy PLC (KIBO.L) shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 89,508,545 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £6.60 million and a P/E ratio of -0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Kibo Energy PLC (KIBO.L) Company Profile (LON:KIBO)

Kibo Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops energy projects in Sub Saharan Africa and the United Kingdom. The company holds a 100% interest in the Mbeya Coal to Power project located in Songwe Regio, Tanzania. It also holds an 85% interest in the Mabesekwa Coal Independent Power Project located in Botswana; and 65% interest in the Benga Power Plant Project located in the Tete province of Mozambique.

