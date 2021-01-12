KickToken Market Capitalization Tops $593,689.28 (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $593,689.28 and $170,137.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, CoinBene, YoBit and OOOBTC. In the last seven days, KickToken has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00042070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005365 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00040393 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,383.46 or 0.04167468 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.38 or 0.00341537 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00013972 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a token. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,247,037,842,332 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,658,619,203 tokens. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform

Buying and Selling KickToken

KickToken can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, P2PB2B, Exmo, Bilaxy, COSS, ABCC, Coinsbit, Gate.io, YoBit, Livecoin, HitBTC, ProBit Exchange, BitMart, Dcoin, Mercatox, TOKOK, CoinBene and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

