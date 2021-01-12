Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% during the third quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Robert W. Decherd purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,065.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.89.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $130.32. 2,186,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,995,486. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.93 and a 200 day moving average of $144.25. The firm has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

