Kind Ads Token (KIND) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $123.00

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. During the last week, Kind Ads Token has traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar. Kind Ads Token has a total market cap of $49,934.92 and approximately $123.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kind Ads Token token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kind Ads Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00041912 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005470 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00047167 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.73 or 0.00379723 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,429.93 or 0.04250923 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00014062 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Kind Ads Token Profile

Kind Ads Token (KIND) is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,246,693 tokens. Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kind Ads Token’s official website is kindads.io . The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Kind Ads Token Token Trading

Kind Ads Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kind Ads Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kind Ads Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kind Ads Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kind Ads Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kind Ads Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.