Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.02 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to post sales of $3.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.85 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.15 billion. Kinder Morgan reported sales of $3.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full-year sales of $11.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.39 billion to $11.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $11.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.23 billion to $12.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kinder Morgan.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%.

KMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 754,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,288,000 after buying an additional 17,776 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 26.7% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 20,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.7% during the third quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 167,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 42.9% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 130,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 39,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

KMI opened at $14.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Kinder Morgan has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $22.58. The company has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of 294.80, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.73.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kinder Morgan (KMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.