King DAG (KDAG) Hits Market Cap of $14.46 Million

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 12th. In the last seven days, King DAG has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar. One King DAG token can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000803 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. King DAG has a total market cap of $14.46 million and approximately $4.35 million worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get King DAG alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00024318 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00113079 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00269529 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00066141 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 83.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00063694 BTC.

King DAG Profile

King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 tokens. The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . The official website for King DAG is kdag.io

Buying and Selling King DAG

King DAG can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire King DAG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy King DAG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for King DAG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for King DAG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.