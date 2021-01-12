KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €75.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) received a €75.00 ($88.24) target price from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KGX. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.50 ($74.71) target price on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €68.29 ($80.34).

Shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) stock opened at €75.14 ($88.40) on Tuesday. KION GROUP AG has a one year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a one year high of €81.82 ($96.26). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €70.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of €69.86.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

