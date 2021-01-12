KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 107.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,535,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in KLA by 116.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 992,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,267,000 after acquiring an additional 534,158 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in KLA by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 883,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,139,000 after acquiring an additional 52,922 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 762,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 552,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,910,000 after purchasing an additional 263,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on KLA from $219.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub lowered KLA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.63.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $289.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $110.19 and a 52-week high of $290.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $259.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

