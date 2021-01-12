Kleros (PNK) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.15 Million

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. Kleros has a total market cap of $73.19 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kleros token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000368 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Kleros has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000434 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006175 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,319,631 tokens. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

