Klimatas Market Capitalization Hits $10,692.55 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 21.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. Over the last seven days, Klimatas has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0148 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Klimatas has a total market cap of $10,692.55 and approximately $180.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

Klimatas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

