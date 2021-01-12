Knekted (KNT) Market Capitalization Tops $196,413.66

Knekted (CURRENCY:KNT) traded up 792.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 12th. Knekted has a market capitalization of $196,413.66 and $6.00 worth of Knekted was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Knekted has traded 588.5% higher against the US dollar. One Knekted coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Knekted alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00042003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005518 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00046201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.63 or 0.00382806 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,415.69 or 0.04313587 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00014185 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Knekted Coin Profile

Knekted (KNT) is a coin. Knekted’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 876,135,388 coins. Knekted’s official Twitter account is @KNTBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Knekted is /r/KNTBlockchain . Knekted’s official website is knekted.net

According to CryptoCompare, “KNT is a digital platform based on blockchain technology, through users of all the world will be able to upload original and exclusive material created by themselves, which could be acquired by large corporations, presses, governments and all kinds of organizations who base their business model on the information. Investors can use KNT Token as a currency for the trading of all types of information that can be considered valuable, KNT is based on the Ethereum ECR-20 standard. “

Knekted Coin Trading

Knekted can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Knekted directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Knekted should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Knekted using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Knekted Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Knekted and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.