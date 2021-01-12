Knowles (NYSE:KN) PT Raised to $23.00 at Craig Hallum

Knowles (NYSE:KN) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.48% from the stock’s previous close.

KN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Knowles from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of NYSE KN opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -481.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Knowles has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $21.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.02.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.27 million. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Knowles will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Niew bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 323,914 shares in the company, valued at $4,858,710. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald Macleod bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 110,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,125.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Knowles by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,657,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,503,000 after purchasing an additional 668,634 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Knowles in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,842,000. Janus Capital Management grew its position in shares of Knowles by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 10,686,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Knowles by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,186,408 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,678,000 after acquiring an additional 164,175 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Knowles by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,186,408 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,678,000 after acquiring an additional 164,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

