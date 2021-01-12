Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,037,400 shares, a growth of 582.1% from the December 15th total of 152,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 861,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Komatsu from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KMTUY traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.25. The company had a trading volume of 135,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.20. Komatsu has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.38.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Komatsu had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Komatsu will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Komatsu Company Profile

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

