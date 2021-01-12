Komodo Hits Market Capitalization of $69.01 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $69.01 million and $3.81 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001642 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.94 or 0.00291185 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00077974 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00038089 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000267 BTC.

About Komodo

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 123,675,441 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Komodo Coin Trading

Komodo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.