KonaTel (NASDAQ:KTEL) Trading 7.6% Higher

About KonaTel (NASDAQ:KTEL)

KonaTel, Inc provides cellular products and services to individual and business customers in various retail and wholesale markets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Hosted Services, Mobile Services, Lifeline ETC, and Lifeline VETC. The company offers various wholesale and retail telecommunications products/services, including text and messaging services, voice termination, toll free numbers, database dip services, cost routing services, SIP/VoIP, BOT integration, natural language processing, machine learning, mobile numbers, DID landline numbers, SMS to Email, SD-WAN, and API driven services to application developers, call centers, and small and medium size businesses.

