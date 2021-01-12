Kopion Asset Management LLC Sells 452,408 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Kopion Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 69.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452,408 shares during the period. Magnite makes up 5.0% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Kopion Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Magnite worth $6,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Magnite during the third quarter worth $42,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the third quarter worth about $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in Magnite in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. 59.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magnite alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on MGNI. B. Riley increased their price objective on Magnite from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Magnite from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Magnite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Magnite from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

In related news, CFO David Day sold 134,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total transaction of $1,773,156.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 359,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,740,080.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 374,501 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 313,396 shares of company stock worth $4,383,554. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Magnite stock traded up $2.33 on Tuesday, reaching $27.89. 146,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,383,185. Magnite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.72 and a beta of 2.29.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Magnite had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $60.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

Read More: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.