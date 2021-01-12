Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Trading Up 5.9%

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)’s share price was up 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.20 and last traded at $35.13. Approximately 184,888 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 191,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.16.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KOP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Koppers from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Koppers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $740.01 million, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.47.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $437.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.77 million. Koppers had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Xudong Feng sold 3,752 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $102,617.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 88,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 10.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 211.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 1.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 473,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 28.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,908 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

