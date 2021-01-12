Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Short Interest Update

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the December 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Koss from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of Koss stock opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.17. Koss has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $5.10.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Koss had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 million for the quarter.

In related news, VP Lenore Lillie sold 13,513 shares of Koss stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $63,781.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,601 shares in the company, valued at $158,596.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 71.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Koss stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 79,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Koss at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Koss Company Profile

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

