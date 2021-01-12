Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.66

Shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.66 and last traded at $35.57, with a volume of 220650 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.63.

KRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Kraton from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Kraton from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.53 and its 200-day moving average is $21.91.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.66. Kraton had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $373.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Kraton Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Chris H. Russell sold 1,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $44,473.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,655 shares in the company, valued at $338,344.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Kraton by 31.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 354,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 84,221 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $434,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Kraton by 16.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kraton in the third quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Kraton by 17.8% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraton Company Profile (NYSE:KRA)

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

