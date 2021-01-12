Krung Thai Bank Public (OTCMKTS:KGTFF) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGTFF)’s stock price rose 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 44,529 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 302% from the average daily volume of 11,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Krung Thai Bank Public from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.37.

