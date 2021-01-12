Kuai Token (KT) Market Cap Reaches $1.64 Million

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. Kuai Token has a total market cap of $1.64 million and $6.79 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kuai Token has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kuai Token token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000424 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00042132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005358 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00043277 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,514.44 or 0.04369116 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $122.61 or 0.00353712 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00013782 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Kuai Token

Kuai Token is a token. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,125,344 tokens. The official website for Kuai Token is www.kuaitoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

Kuai Token Token Trading

Kuai Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuai Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuai Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

