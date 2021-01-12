Kuehne + Nagel International’s (KHNGY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, CSFB restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

OTCMKTS:KHNGY traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,160. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.72. The company has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Kuehne + Nagel International has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $46.26.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 34.26% and a net margin of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, seafood logistics, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking, tracking, and tracing of shipments; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

