Kuende (KUE) Price Reaches $0.0003

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. Kuende has a total market cap of $309,993.36 and $10.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kuende has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One Kuende coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00041369 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005421 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00044935 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.10 or 0.00383369 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,402.86 or 0.04231315 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00013904 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Kuende Coin Profile

Kuende (CRYPTO:KUE) is a coin. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 coins and its circulating supply is 893,470,233 coins. Kuende’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kuende’s official message board is medium.com/kuende . Kuende’s official website is kuende.com . The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuende is a blockchain-based social media ecosystem that mixes real-world games with online features to provide help to the preservation of the real-life interaction. The Kuende base is the real world challenges that involve physical socialization, entertainment, personal development, and Philanthropic games. The real-world challenges are available at the Kuende platform where users can choose to participate in the different challenges. The KUE token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token used as a payment method and reward within the Kuende network. “

Kuende Coin Trading

Kuende can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuende should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuende using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

