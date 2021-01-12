Kuende Reaches Market Capitalization of $337,610.06 (KUE)

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 12th. In the last week, Kuende has traded up 3% against the dollar. Kuende has a market capitalization of $337,610.06 and approximately $35.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kuende coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00042359 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005149 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00039319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,447.37 or 0.04156176 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.30 or 0.00339715 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00013656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Kuende

Kuende (KUE) is a coin. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 coins and its circulating supply is 893,470,233 coins. The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kuende’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kuende is medium.com/kuende . Kuende’s official website is kuende.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuende is a blockchain-based social media ecosystem that mixes real-world games with online features to provide help to the preservation of the real-life interaction. The Kuende base is the real world challenges that involve physical socialization, entertainment, personal development, and Philanthropic games. The real-world challenges are available at the Kuende platform where users can choose to participate in the different challenges. The KUE token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token used as a payment method and reward within the Kuende network. “

Kuende Coin Trading

Kuende can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuende should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuende using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

