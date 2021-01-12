Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Upgraded at Craig Hallum

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) was upgraded by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $17.00. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KRUS. ValuEngine upgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stephens lifted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Shares of NASDAQ KRUS traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.91. 877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.59. The firm has a market cap of $166.09 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.25. Kura Sushi USA has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $25.22.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.06). Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 31.52% and a negative net margin of 38.43%. On average, analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRUS. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the second quarter valued at $169,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 4,968.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 46,801 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 115.0% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 156,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 83,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the third quarter valued at $1,136,000. 32.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

