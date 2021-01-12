Kusama One Day Volume Reaches $86.89 Million (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Kusama token can now be purchased for about $65.80 or 0.00188004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Kusama has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. Kusama has a total market cap of $557.34 million and approximately $86.89 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00023877 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.97 or 0.00111344 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00064927 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00255750 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 62.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00061071 BTC.

Kusama Token Profile

Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 tokens. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Kusama

Kusama can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

