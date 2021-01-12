KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) Issues Earnings Results

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. KushCo had a negative return on equity of 49.15% and a negative net margin of 68.22%. KushCo updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of KSHB opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. KushCo has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.71. The firm has a market cap of $157.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KushCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

KushCo Holdings, Inc markets and sells packaging products, vaporizers, solvents, accessories, and branding solutions to customers operating in the regulated medical and adult recreational cannabis and hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) industries in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its principal products include bottles, jars, bags, tubes, containers, vape cartridges, vape batteries and accessories, labels and processing supplies, solvents, natural products, stainless steel tanks, and custom branded anti-counterfeit and authentication labels.

