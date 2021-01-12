KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) PT Raised to $2.25

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) had its price target boosted by analysts at Roth Capital from $2.00 to $2.25 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 89.08% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KushCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KushCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.50.

Shares of KSHB stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,705,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,223. KushCo has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $2.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $157.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.94.

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. KushCo had a negative return on equity of 49.15% and a negative net margin of 68.22%. On average, research analysts expect that KushCo will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

KushCo Holdings, Inc markets and sells packaging products, vaporizers, solvents, accessories, and branding solutions to customers operating in the regulated medical and adult recreational cannabis and hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) industries in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its principal products include bottles, jars, bags, tubes, containers, vape cartridges, vape batteries and accessories, labels and processing supplies, solvents, natural products, stainless steel tanks, and custom branded anti-counterfeit and authentication labels.

