KWG Group (OTCMKTS:KWGPF) Trading Up 3.9%

KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF)’s stock price was up 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.33 and last traded at $1.33. Approximately 250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 47,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KWG Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.29.

KWG Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, development, management, and sale of real estate properties. It operates through four segments: Property Development, Property Investment, Hotel Operation, and Property Management. The company's properties portfolio include mid- to high-end residential properties, serviced apartments, villas, office buildings, hotels, and shopping malls.

