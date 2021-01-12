Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Trading Down 1.1%

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) shares dropped 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.63 and last traded at $25.83. Approximately 4,405 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 7,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.12.

LIFZF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.83.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and produces and processes iron ore concentrate and pellets.

