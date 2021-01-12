Lamden Trading 32.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Lamden has a market capitalization of $3.32 million and $31,269.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded 32.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lamden token can now be bought for about $0.0233 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00007770 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000166 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

Lamden can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

